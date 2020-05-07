Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a news impact score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Hudson’s Bay’s analysis:

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBC opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.05. Hudson’s Bay has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Hudson’s Bay and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Hudson’s Bay news, Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total transaction of C$331,321.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,421.47. Also, Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total transaction of C$33,914.00.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.