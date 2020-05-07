Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Share Price

Media stories about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:HTH opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

