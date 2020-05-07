Conifex Timber (CFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$27.70 million during the quarter.

CFF stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$0.80 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

