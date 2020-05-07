Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter.

BOWFF opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $840.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.26. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boardwalk REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $54.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

