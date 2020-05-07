Pharming Group (PHGUF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHGUF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $910.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

