Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.35. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diversified Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

