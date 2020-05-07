Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Daily News Impact Score of -2.78

Headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE:TM opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Trigon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.