Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Visa worth $417,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Visa Inc is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position
Visa Inc is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position
Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 257 Shares of Alphabet Inc
WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 257 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc.
Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 82,836 Exxon Mobil Co.
Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 82,836 Exxon Mobil Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report