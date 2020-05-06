Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

