JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $927.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

