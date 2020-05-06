WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 257 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

