Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

