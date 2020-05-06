Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 82,836 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

