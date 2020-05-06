Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.