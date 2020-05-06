Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

