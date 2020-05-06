Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

