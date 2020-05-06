Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

