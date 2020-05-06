Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.