Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 144.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,713 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

