Davis Rea LTD. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

DIS stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

