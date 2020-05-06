Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.