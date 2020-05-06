Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

