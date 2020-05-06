Cwm LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

