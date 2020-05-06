Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

