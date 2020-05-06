Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

