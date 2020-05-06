Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 303 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.