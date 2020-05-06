Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,389 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 43,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.56. The stock has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.