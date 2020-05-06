Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

