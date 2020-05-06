Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.