Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 133,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

