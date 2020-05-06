Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $41.37 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.3% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 68,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.