JOYN Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

