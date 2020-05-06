Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,090 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after acquiring an additional 707,562 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 669,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of AMRN opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.