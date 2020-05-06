Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $187.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.