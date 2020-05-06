Brinker Capital Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

