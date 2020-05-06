Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

