Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $11.64 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 114,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 73,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

