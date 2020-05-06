Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

