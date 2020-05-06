FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.