Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 114,747 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $5,103,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,130,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,924.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

