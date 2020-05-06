PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

