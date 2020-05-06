Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

