Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 570.9% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Amazon.com by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 37.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.