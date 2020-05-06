Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,646 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $324,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

