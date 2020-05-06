Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.2% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10,482.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.