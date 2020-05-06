Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ENB opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.