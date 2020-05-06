Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 13,528 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $350,781.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $36,315.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00.
  • On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $40,260.00.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

