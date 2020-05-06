Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 28,788 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $746,472.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,190.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,201,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,857 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $101,516.24.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

Slack stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.04.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

