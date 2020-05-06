Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,414 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,576,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

