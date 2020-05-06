American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AWR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

NYSE:AWR opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

